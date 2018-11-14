Northampton man arrested over murder of David Brickwood

Detectives investigating the murder of David Brickwood have today made a further arrest in connection with his death

A 32-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Mr Brickwood, 74, died following a violent attack at his home in Lindsay Avenue, Abington, Northampton, on September 26, 2015.

He initially survived the attack and was able to call police for help, however, he died a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about Mr Brickwood’s death is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.