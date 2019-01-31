Northampton man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after crash on A43

A Northampton man has been arrested for dangerous driving following a serious crash on the A43 yesterday.

At around 10.30pm yesterday (January 30), a collision involving a blue Hyundaii i10 and a white Citroen Relay van, occurred on the A43 at Broughton, Kettering.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai were taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

A 30-year-old Northampton man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.