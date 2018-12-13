Northampton man admits 10 child sex offences and witness intimidation

A Northampton man has pleaded guilty to child sex offences and is now on remand awaiting sentence.

Dylan Forbes, aged 23, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to ten counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of possessing indecent images of children (IIOC), one of distributing IIOC and one of witness intimidation.

The offences took place between 2014 and 2016 and involved three victims under the age of 16.

It follows an investigation by the force's RISE (Reducing Incidents of Sexual Exploitation) team.

Forbes is due to be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, January 15.