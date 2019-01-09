Northampton man, 35, wanted by police two years after he should have attended court

Officers are hunting for a 35-year-old man from Northampton who is wanted in connection with assault offences.

Police are appealing for help to trace Daniel Kwasniewski, 35, from Northampton, who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Kwasniewski, of no fixed address, is wanted on warrant for failing to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 30, 2017, in connection with assault offences.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.