Northampton man, 21, charged with class A drug dealing offences

A 21 year-old-man has been charged and remanded to prison following warrants that took place at four addresses in Northampton.

Kevin Thiaba was arrested yesterday (Wednesday, March 14) during enforcement activity and charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He appeared at Northampton Crown Court this morning and was remanded to prison.

The warrants executed yesterday were part of Op Mackle, the investigation into the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Minerva Way, Wellingborough on Sunday, January 28.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee McBride, said: “We got some great results as part of this enforcement activity yesterday which included the arrest and charge of this man for drugs offences.

“While it would be inappropriate to comment further on what else we found at these addresses yesterday, I would like to thank members of the community and our local partners again whose support has been vital in supporting this investigation and providing us with information to further our enquiries.

“We continue to investigate the shooting of this 14-year-old boy and remain determined to bring the offenders to justice. If you have information about what happened that evening in Wellingborough, no matter how small you think it might be, I would really encourage you to tell us, either by calling us on 101 or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”