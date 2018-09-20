Northampton Male Voice Choir home dates end tour

Forty men from the Northampton Male Voice Choir (NMVC) have returned from a brief tour of Lincoln.

The choir, accompanied by Andrew Poole on piano and under the musical dierction of Stephen Bell, performed in St Mary’s Church, Horncastle; the Chapter House of Lincoln Cathedral; St Nicholas Church, Lincoln, and Southwell Minster.

NMVC is now looking forward to a busy schedule of autumn engagements including a joint concert with the touring Australian Welsh Male Choir Tuesday, October 9 in the United Reform Church in Abington Road, Northampton and its annual concert on Saturday, October 20 in The Cripps Theatre, Northampton School for Boys.

For concert and how to buy tickets go to www.nmvc.co.uk or email info@nmvc.co.uk