Northampton learning disability homes to be 'transformed' for county council savings

Residential homes for adults with learning difficulties are set to be 'transformed' to help save money for the county council.

The plans form part of Northamptonshire County Council’s draft budget proposals for 2019/20 and include developing and building new adult services accommodation and ‘transforming’ existing buildings.

One of those set to change is Eleanor Lodge in Camborne Close, Northampton. The home, which is run by Olympus Care, scored a ‘good’ rating in its most recent Care Quality Commission inspection.

The county council says that the home, which currently supports up to 18 residents, can be ‘re-purposed by providing supported living accommodation for customers with more complex learning disabilities’. It says there is a shortage of providers who can support their needs and the ‘existing council provision is expensive due to demand versus supply’.

The council says this could save them £300,000 in the 2019/20 budget, the draft of which was revealed at One Angel Square yesterday morning.

Another current private residential home could be brought back into council ownership and converted to help people with more complex needs. The home is not named by the council, but could save £183,000.

Among longer-term plans is the transformation of Moray Lodge in Old Duston to provide specialist supported living for people with acquired brain injuries and those with mental health needs.

This is expected to take place, if approved, in 2020/21 and would save £114,000 in that financial year, and a further £342,000 in 2021/22.

Cabinet member for adult social care, Councillor Sandra Naden-Horley, said: “These investments would help us unlock a far more sustainable and cost-effective way of running the services that this county needs.

“Most of all they will help create capacity where we need it most and help more people stay living in their communities for longer as well as improving our services at the same time.

“This would see us build the foundations for a service which better meets the needs of the county, more fit for the future and would help transformation in preparation for unitary councils.”