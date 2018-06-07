Northampton law staff up before the peaks

Staff from a Northampton law firm will swap their smart suits for hiking gear to climb the UK’s three tallest mountains for charity.

Comprising members from the Hewitsons firm’s offices in Northampton, Cambridge, and Milton Keynes, the team of eleven will take on the Three Peaks Challenge.

The gruelling task involves scaling Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales – a total walking distance of 23 miles and ascent of 3,064 metres – as well as driving 465 miles between the three.

Through sponsorship, the team hopes to raise over £1,000 for Dementia UK, and its Admiral Nurse service.

Stephanie Dennis, Senior Solicitor in Hewitsons’ Agriculture team and who organised the event, said: “We’ve been training hard and we’re definitely up to the challenge.

“Of course, there are a few nerves, but we’ll all help each other and let’s just hope the weather’s kind to us.”

Partner Chris Knight, head of the firm’s Charities & Education team, added: “Knowing we’re raising money for such a great cause will definitely help to keep our spirits lifted when things get really tough.

“There are many people behind us, so we’ll just crack on.”

More than 850,000 people in the UK are living with dementia. It is estimated that this number will grow to more than one million by 2025.

The money raised by Hewitsons’ team will help support Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurse service. Admiral Nurses work alongside people with dementia, their families and carers, giving them one-to-one support, expert guidance and practical solutions in difficult times.

In April this year, Hewitsons raised nearly £5,000 for Dementia UK through its Tour de Hewitsons charity bike ride.

Partners, solicitors and other staff cycled around 150 miles between the firm’s four offices in Cambridge, London, Milton Keynes and Northampton.

To help the team reach their fundriaising goal sponsor the team at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hewitsons-threepeaks2018