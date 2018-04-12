Northampton law firm’s charity cycle ride a tour de force

Northampton-based staff of a national law firm have returned triumphant but saddle sore after a gruelling charity bike ride.

Hewitsons staff cycled around 150 miles over two days to raise money for a good cause, in the law firm’s second Tour de Hewitsons.

Partners, solicitors and other team members pedalled between the firm’s four offices – in Cambridge, London, Milton Keynes and Billing Road in Northampton.

So far, the 14 cyclists have raised around £2,800 for Dementia UK, which provides specialist dementia support for families through its Admiral Nurse service.

Organiser Edward Wheen, a Partner in Hewitsons’ London Employment and Disputes team, was among those who took part.

He said: “The 2018 Tour de Hewitsons was an immense challenge, but knowing where the money would be going kept us pushing on.

“Dementia UK do marvellous work helping the families of those living with dementia, and I hope others may yet help us support this wonderful cause.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Society, more than 850,000 people in the UK are living with dementia.

It is estimated that this number will grow to more than one million by 2025.

The money raised by Hewitsons’ team will help support Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses service.

The specialist nurses work alongside people with dementia, their families and carers, giving them one-to-one support, expert guidance and practical solutions in difficult times.

Dr Hilda Hayo, CEO and Chief Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said: “We are so grateful for the fantastic amount raised by Hewitsons staff in their cycling challenge.

“The funds raised will help support families facing dementia through our specialist Admiral Nurses.

“Dementia UK has ambitious plans to increase the number of Admiral Nurses across the UK, which makes support like this so important.”

The team began its journey at the firm’s London office cycling via Cambridge and Milton Keynes to arrive at the Elgin House.

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tourdehewitsons2018