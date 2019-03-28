Northampton kebab shop fined £10,000 after visit by Home Office immigration officers

A Northampton kebab shop was fined £10,000 by the Home Office last year for hiring an illegal worker.

Immigration enforcement officers visited Al Fairoz Kebabish, in Sheep Street, in November 2017 on an intel-based operation.

As a result, they found and arrested an illegal worker employed at the shop by Al-Feiroz Catering Ltd.

It led to the business and its director, Kamran Ayoub, being handed a £10,000 civil penalty in the first three months of 2018.

The fine was published in late February 2019 on a Gov.uk listing for employers who had been served fines for not complying with illegal working legislation.

Al Fairoz Kebabish - which holds a food hygiene rating of three-out-of-five on the Food Standards Agency website - was contacted for a comment.

The report on the Government's website reads: "This report lists employers on whom the Home Office have imposed civil penalties (fines) for not complying with illegal working legislation, and who have a) not paid them, or are not making regular payments towards them 28 days after they have exhausted all their objection and appeal rights, and b) been served with a second or further penalty once they have exhausted all their objection or appeal rights regardless, of whether they have made any payments."