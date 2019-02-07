Northampton is one of UK's 'better' places to live for under-26s to live, says BBC analysis

Northampton has been ranked as one of the 'better' towns in the UK for people under 26 to live - despite falling short on mental health care and a dismal 'going out' score.

A new map by BBC Newsbeat has been launched to help young people see where the place they live rates on things most important to them on a scale out of 10.

Northampton's scorecard in the rankings. Do you agree?

The broadcaster looked at 378 local authorities to produce a list of the best places for people aged under-26 to live.

Northampton scored an average of five out of 10 - meaning it is one of the 'better' places in the UK for young people to live.

According to the ranking, the town's strengths are apparently it's '10 out of 10' 4G coverage, an average rental rate of £326 per bedroom and a low number of young people claiming benefits.

However, the town earned poor scores for its youth population, sports facilities and 'two out of 10' going out scene.

Mental health care also only earned a 'four out of 10' on the rankings.

In particular, Northampton earned a 'zero' for 'wild land', as less than one per cent of the town is now natural land.

Meanwhile, every other district of Northamptonshire - Daventry, South Northamptonshire, Wellingborough, Kettering, Corby and East Northamptonshire - earned an average score 'three out of ten'. This put them on the 'worse' scale as a place for young people to live.

In fact, all these other districts scored a one or a zero for going out, bus services and sports facilities.

Out of all UK local authorities, Islington, Camden and Westminster returned the three highest scores respectively with Bristol ranked highest outside of London.