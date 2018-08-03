Northampton insurers create 40 new jobs as part of step up to bigger offices

A Northampton-based insurer is bulking out its workforce and creating up to 40 new jobs as part of a multi-million-pound rebrand.

Staysure's Northampton HQ is moving to bigger offices at Brittania House, in Rushmills Business Park, and is boosting its workforce by nearly a third.

The over-50s insurer is expanding as part of a brand relaunch with a TV advertising campaign starring Scottish actor Robert Cavanah, best known for his roles in Eastenders and ITV's The Royal.

A spokeswoman for Staysure said: "Due to the increase in demand for policies from Staysure, the brand is set to recruit for a total of 40 new positions across both its Coventry and Northampton sites.

"The move sees Staysure remain in Northampton but increase its staff capacity by 30 per cent."

Its new national marketing campaign "Worth Doing Right" has cost Staysure some £12million.