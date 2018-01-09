Northampton insurance firm secures first title sponsor of European Senior Tour golf championship

The European Senior Tour golfing championship will soon be renamed the 'Staysure Tour' following a partnership with a Northampton travel insurance provider, which provides specialist travel insurance for the over 50s.

The 10-year agreement will lead to a re-branding of the over 50s all-male European Senior Tour including all physical and media assets and includes the incorporation of a new headline event, The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

Bosses say the deal has started off a very successful year for Staysure, which, last week was awarded gold in the Best Travel Insurance Provider category at the British Travel Awards.

Julian Kearney, CEO at Staysure said: "This is a hugely exciting development for Staysure. Becoming title sponsor of such a well-respected tour that is going from strength to strength makes us extremely proud. We’re confident that this relationship will be mutually beneficial."

The deal also includes the launch of a new Staysure membership programme offering discounts and benefits on a range of travel insurance and golf insurance packages. Members will also get a chance to access to get tickets at Staysure Tour tournaments, Pro-Am playing places, signed merchandise, and discounts to other European Tour events.

Ryan Howsam, founder and chairman of Staysure, said: “We're delighted to have signed this landmark deal with the European Tour to create the Staysure Tour. Many Staysure customers share our love of golf and this is the perfect opportunity for us to engage them on a new level."

"With over 500,000 over 50s travelling abroad to play golf each year, the partnership strikes the perfect chord for our customers and tops off a successful year for Staysure."

Keith Pelley, chief executive of The European Tour, said: “This is a landmark moment for the European Senior Tour and we are delighted to welcome Staysure on board as title sponsor.

“Today’s announcement is testament to the strength and popularity of the senior game in Europe. Its success is evident through its continued expansion internationally as well as the calibre of player it now attracts.”

A total of four new tournaments will be added to the Staysure Tour roster next year bringing the total to 19. In addition to its new headline event; The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship the Staysure Tour adds: The Russian Open Golf Championship; The Shipco Masters in Denmark; and the Costa Blanca Senior Golf Masters, held in Spain.