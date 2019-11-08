Northampton in top 10 areas in England for fly-tipping rates, government figures reveal

Northampton had the second-highest rate of fly-tipping incidents outside London in England in 2018/19, government figures have revealed.

The borough recorded 68 incidents per 1,000 residents, putting it seventh in the top 10 areas for fly-tipping rates in the country, according to Defra statistics released on Thursday (November 7).

Previous fly-tipping incidents around Northampton

Overall there were 15,246 incidents of illegal dumping of waste reported in the timeframe, but only 1,818 actions were taken as a result.

The most common places for fly-tipping were pavements and council land, while black bags and 'other household waste' were the most frequent items found.

A Northampton Borough Council spokesman said: “Fly tipping has been a major concern in Northampton for the past few years.

"To continue to tackle this we will persist with our community education and enforcement activity as we do with other anti-social behaviour as well as investigate new ways of creating a positive change in this area.”.

Nationally local authorities in England dealt with more than one million fly-tipping incidents, an increase of eight per cent from 2017/18.

Cllr David Renard, environment spokesman for the Local Government Association, said fly-tipping and costs English taxpayers more than £57m a year to clear up.

“Councils are determined to crack down on the problem, including installing CCTV at fly-tipping hotspots which has led to successful prosecutions," he said.

“However, prosecuting fly-tippers often requires time-consuming and laborious investigations, with a high threshold of proof.

“The next government needs to ensure councils have the funding needed to investigate incidents and should review sentencing guidelines for fly-tipping, so that fly-tippers are given bigger fines for more serious offences to help deter incidents."

A fly-tipping offence is committed when a person illegally dumps household, industrial, commercial or other waste without a licence.

Fly-tipping is punishable by a fine of up to £50,000 or 12 months imprisonment if an offender is convicted in a magistrates' court, but sentences can be more severe if dealt with by a crown court.