Northampton in Bloom in full flower in time for finalist judges

The final floral touches were added to the town centre this week for Northampton’s entry into the East Midlands and Britain in Bloom competitions.

A planted carpet display tribute to local football hero Walter Tull and a geranium display in Abington Street are jsut two of the centre pieces decorating the town centre this week.

Over 30 community groups, 10 schools, 11 businesses, 17 residents and two allotments have played a part in this year’s competition to brighten up neighbourhoods, gardens, parks and community buildings with floral and planted displays.

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for environment and chair of the Northampton Bloom Committee, said: “We’re extremely proud of the hard work that has been undertaken by community groups, schools, businesses and residents from across the borough for this year’s competition.

“Our annual entry is part of our commitment to investing in Northampton and making it a place that people can enjoy, and we are looking forward to showing judges a selection of the wonderful floral displays which are brightening up the town.”

The Cobbler’s Last in Abington Street is now decorated with geraniums, provided by Cramden Nurseries, while the Guildhall features a planted carpet display that uses 1000 alternathera plants to form a tribute to local football hero, Walter Tull.

Over the past month, Northampton Borough Council has also installed 350 hanging baskets on business premises, bus stops and lamp posts, along with barrier baskets along main traffic routes and large floral stands dotted around the town centre.

Judges visited the town on Friday (July 13) and will visit again on August 6.