Northampton hotel to host an evening with Gazza and Vinnie Jones

England legend Paul Gascoigne and football hardman Vinnie Jones will be speaking at a special evening talk in a Northampton hotel next month.

Guests will have the chance to meet and greet the players at the Park Inn in Silver Street before hearing tales from their careers in top-flight football.

The pair famously clashed in a now immortalised picture that shows Vinnie Jones grabbing Gazza's sensitive area, shall we say - a story sure to be brought up at the event.

Tickets are priced at £60, £90 and £160 each with differing rewards.

A live memorabilia and prize draw will take place on the night and all ticket holders will have access to the bar and merchandise store.

