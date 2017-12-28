Northampton hospital welcomes 14 Christmas Day babies to the world

Northampton celebrated some very special Christmas Day deliveries this year.

This year, 14 babies were eager to join in the festivities and be their parents' Christmas Day miracles.

The midwives of Northampton General Hospital's Barratt Birth Centre worked all-day long to help welcome the new arrivals into the world.

Among them was Theo Beau Britten, who made his arrival at 12:46am on Christmas Day.

Mum Kirsty Beasor, 28, said: "I can't stop smiling. We didn't expect to have him on Christmas Day but now he's here I'm just overwhelmed. He's our Christmas miracle.

"It wasn't the Christmas we had planned I suppose, and I don't think a hospital was a fun place to be for our seven-year-old daughter. But we're all together at home now."

Theo was induced on December 23, but only made his appearance just after midnight on Christmas Day after a seven-hour labour.

Dad John Britten, 31, from Kingsley, said: "My mum's husband Stuart said from the beginning we would have a boy and it would be on Christmas Day. So he pegged that one.

"I'm over the moon. I couldn't ask for a better son."