Northampton hospice nurse plunged 13,000 ft in charity skydive to raise £2,500 for cancer patients

A Northampton hospice is currently recruiting adrenaline junkies to take part in a UK-wide charity skydive, in a bid to raise money for patients undergoing end-of-life treatment.
Sarah Stride faced her fears in September 2016 and plunged a terrifying 13,000ft from a plane to raise £2,500 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice, after a patient she was treating with motor neurone disease spurred her on.
Now the hospice is currently recruiting thrill-seekers to take part in June’s momentous UK-wide Summer Solstice Skydive - as part of their #jump4cynthia campaign - where hundreds of fundraisers will take to the skies at airfields across the country in a synchronised parachute jump.
Sarah, who communicates with hert, said: "When the hospice volunteer brought round leaflets promoting #jump4cynthia, she [the patient] wrote ‘you should do this’ and I replied ‘I can’t think of anything worse’ and then realised what I’d just said considering how much she was suffering, and I just signed up.
"I’m in total awe and feel so humble compared to the people I care for. The struggle they go through and the fight they give on a day- to-day basis astounds me so this, in comparison, is nothing.
“I’m terrified of heights so this was a huge deal for me. The wonderful result was that I raised so much money for an amazing place.”
To sign up for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, call Sarah Denston, events fundraiser on 01604 973346 or email sarah@cynthiaspencer.co.uk. You can also find out more by visiting www.cynthiaspencer.org.uk/challenge-event/summer-solstice-skydive