Northampton hospice keeps winning with fundraising lottery

Northampton’s Cynthia Spencer Hospice has been given a boost of more than a quarter of a million pound boost thanks to a lottery.

Players of the Your Hospice Lottery have raised £262,116.85 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Support from the community has gone from strength-to-strength since Cynthia Spencer Hospice first teamed up with Your Hospice Lottery in March 2014 to bring its supporters an exciting chance to win cash prizes.

There are currently more than 7,000 numbers played by supporters of Cynthia Spencer Hospice in the draw each week.

John Helm, fundraising manager at Cynthia Spencer said: “We’d like to thank everyone who has ever played Your Hospice Lottery in support of Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

“This fantastic sum represents a quarter of what Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity has spent on supporting our Hospice care teams in the last year.

“So thank you all for the wonderful difference you have made to Hospice care in South Northamptonshire.”

Alex Howe, Head of Lottery at Your Hospice Lottery, said: “We are delighted to have helped Cynthia Spencer Hospice raise over £250,000 in the past 4 years.

“The response from the generous community of South Northamptonshire has been overwhelming and long may it continue allowing the hospice to make every moment count for patients and their families.”

Your Hospice Lottery is run and administered by a dedicated team at St Helena Hospice working with nine other hospices nationwide to keep costs down and increase the amount of funds that can be given back to hospice care through a weekly lottery draw.

The Lottery costs players £1 per play each week, plus they have the chance of winning one of 136 guaranteed prizes ranging from £10 to £1,000 and a rollover jackpot, which if not won increases by £250 up to a maximum of £10,000.

In December 2017, after months of rolling over, the jackpot reached the maximum of £10,000 for the very first time since the lottery began where a winner was guaranteed.

To become a hospice partner visit www.yourhospicelottery.org.uk