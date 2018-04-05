Northampton hospice cycle eventI totals £500,000

Northamptonshire’s well-supported sponsored cycle ride has reached a remarkable fundraising milestone - topping the £500,000 mark.

After 14 years, thousands of pedallers and tens of thousands of miles later, the total was revealed at the launch of the of Cycle4Cynthia2018 at Franklin’s Gardens .

The total was reached thanks to the £76k raised by the 1,100 riders who took part in the ride last September in aid of Northampton’s Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

The launch also featured presentations of the 2017 trophies, including that for most money raised by an individual, which went to Mel Hayward for collecting over £1,800,

Shirefit East Northants won the biggest team, with 50 riders, and to the best fancy dress, which went to the team from Nationwide who stole back their title after donning cops and robbers costumes.

A new award, given to the team which raised the most money, went to Northampton firm Piroto Labelling whose 36 cyclists raised more than £15k in memory of their colleague Laura Silk who passed away at Cynthia Spencer last year.

The trophy was collected by Laura’s daughters Angela and Daniella.

Meanwhile the Chairman’s Cup, awarded in recognition of a special effort representing the ‘spirit of the ride’, went to Gary Wilkins, a lorry driver from Boothville who had used his training for last year’s ride to help him lose 25kg.

Gary said: “I lost all my grandparents to cancer and my best friend’s mum passed away at the hospice so I just couldn’t imagine a better way to show my support to the care team there for the incredible work that they do.”

The trophies were presented by England Under 20s rugby world champion and Saints player Harry Mallinder and the Deputy Mayor of Northampton, Tony Ansell and his Deputy Mayoress, Jayne Crofts.

Inspired by the Chairman’s Cup winner, the fifteenth year of the ride will celebrate the three themes of fun, fitness and family and is now encouraging riders of all ages and abilities to sign up.