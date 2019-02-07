Northampton Hope Centre will remain open until new home is found

The under-threat Hope Centre for homeless people will remain at its present location in Northampton for now.

The charity was given 12 months' notice of eviction from Oasis House in Campbell Street in October 2018 because landlords Midland Heart want to add more accommodation for homeless people.

But the two parties along with Northampton Borough Council have decided to let the charity - which runs a day centre from Oasis House - stay until it can find a suitable new venue.

Ben Leadsom, chair of the Hope Centre board, said: “I am pleased everyone accepts the Hope Centre will be kept open at Oasis House to continue its vital work while new premises and resources are found to move it to a suitable nearby location when one becomes available.”

Council Leader, Cllr Jonathan Nunn, said: “We are committed to working with our partners in the town, particularly when it can benefit the most vulnerable in our communities.

“We were therefore pleased last year to have been able to broker a meeting with Hope and Midland Heart to consider the current situation and opportunities for the future.

“Those discussions have continued and we are now able to announce that our three organisations are committed to working together to find the Hope Centre a new home.”

Glenn Harris, Chief Executive of Midland Heart, commented: “We are pleased that all parties are working to a solution that will enable Hope Centre to continue its much valued services from a suitable location , which will allow for Midland Heart to increase the number of homeless accommodation at Oasis House by 11 flats.

“No specific time limit has been set, and all parties have agreed to work in good faith together to bring this about. We would like to thank Northampton Borough Council for their efforts to facilitate this outcome.”