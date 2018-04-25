Northampton homeowner disturbs teens as they attempt to break in his house

A Northampton householder disturbed two burglars as they were attempting to break into his house.

The incident took place at about 11.35am yesterday (Tuesday, April 24) in Park Crescent, when the householder disturbed two men as they were attempting to force open the front door.

He shouted at them and they ran off across the road, into Abington Park towards Christchurch Road.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The men were both white, about 17 to 18 years old, and wearing tracksuits.

"One had his hood up and the other was wearing a baseball cap."

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are being asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.