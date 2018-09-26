Northampton high school sweethearts convert an old propane tank into a foodie's dream

A culinary Northampton couple are taking their love of food on the road... with a one-tonne charcoal smoker on the back of a trailer.

High school sweethearts Mario Shephard and Charley Cummings spent 12 years cooking together in London restaurants and chalets abroad before deciding to set up on their own company in June.

The engaged couple, of East Hunsbury, have now launched the Flavour Trailer, in a bid to take their brand of charcoal-cooked local produce into a range of private events, corporate dos and weddings.

While slow-cooked meat trailers have become a staple of the British festival circuit in recent years - the duo say they have struck upon a unique selling point: all of their food is cooked in a recycled propane tank - converted into a charcoal smoker.

"The trailer is absolutely massive," said Mario, 28.

"It's a really basic, archaic way of cooking - a giant tank with racks in it next to a fire box.

Mario and Charley have been together for 11 years.

"We get that real charcoal flavour that you just can't get in a kitchen.

"It has been catching a few eyes as we drive around - people really crane their necks round to see it."

The Flavour Trailer offers customers a choice of eight-hour slow cooked pork or beef, with an aray of pickles and sauces. For vegetarians they offer a panko-crumb encrusted aubergine, all served with rosemary and truffle skin-on fries.

"We just wanted to showcase some really good food in a good way, together with some local produce from the surrounding Northampton areas," said Mario.

"We are bringing that taste of the festival circuit to private market and weddings essentially."

And the business launch has been a success so far.

"It's been overwhelming," Mario added. "We wanted get 10 bookings under our belt this summer, but we have just breached 20."

The Food trailer is available for bookings over the autumn and winter too as Halloween, fireworks night and Christmas approaches.

For more information head to the Flavour Trailer website here

