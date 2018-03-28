Northampton hero will have to take HIV drugs after shoplifter jabbed him with a syringe

A have-a-go hero will have to take anti-HIV tablets for a month after the robber he tackled in Northampton jabbed him with a dirty needle.

Business owner Oliver Maitland, 29, was walking his dog Chapo with his girlfriend past the Co-op store in Spinney Hill on Sunday evening when a shoplifter burst out of the shop.

Mr Maitland, 29, was walking his dog at the time.

The culprit was pursued by three other men as he tried to make away with goods.

But as he brushed past Mr Maitland near to Northampton School for Girls in Spinney Hill Road, the Denton-based businessman gave chase.

“It was just an instinctive reaction to be honest - I didn’t think about it too much," he said.

“I just followed him and took the guy to the floor when I caught up with him."

Mr Maitland held onto the man for "around five minutes" while the group of men chasing him had him surrounded.

But the culprit complained the hold was hurting him and Mr Maitland, thinking they had him cornered, released him.

To the group’s surprise the shoplifter made his way free - only this time he became more aggressive.

“He said 'I’ve got a needle' and started coming towards me with it,” explained Mr Maitland. "He said he was a heroin addict."

“At that point, I thought - I have to stop this. I thought if he doesn't use that on me he is going to to do it to someone else.

"I went to get hold of him but he got me four or five times in the chest and arms before I managed to subdue him."

After tackling the man the second time, Mr Maitland said he was not going to let go.

He held onto the culprit until police arrived and the man was promptly taken into custody

The 29-year-old went to Northampton General Hospital afterwards for treatment and was given shots for tetanus and hepatitis B.

He was also put on a course of anti-HIV drugs for a month in case he was infected with the deadly virus, which can be transmitted through dirty needles.

The owner of healthy supplement company Astral Gains, said he does not regret chasing and tackling the shoplifter.

"Obviously, I am worried because I have no idea what was on that needle.

"But I've got no regrets at all for what I did. That man deserved to be caught."

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed the man had been taken into custody.

She that said a 31-year-old man was taken into custody on Sunday.

He has as since been charged with theft.