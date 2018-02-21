Northampton hairdressing student sets her eyes on Miss England title with family fun day fundraiser

A Northampton student is taking her dream of raising money for charities onto the catwalk.

Brook Louise Page, 18, from Newport Pagnell, is taking on the Miss England beauty pageant in hopes of supporting two national charities, "Beauty With a Purpose" and "Hope and Against Cancer".

Brook Louise Page has her eyes on the Miss England title and is raising money for charity.

The hairdressing student from Northampton College is competing for the title of Miss Northamptonshire at a show in March, and has organised a charity children's fun day in Milton Malsor with superheroes and princesses to support her goal.

Brook said: "These beauty contests are really so much more than standing on stage in pretty dresses. It's about being a role model to the younger generation while helping charities change the lives of disadvantaged children.

"I'm doing Miss Englands in hopes to gain a bigger platform so I can help more people in my local community and nationally.

"I also would like to gain more confidence in myself. I've never done something like this before and I'm already having such a great time being involved."

Brook is hosting a family fun day to raise money for her Miss Northamptonshire bid.

It's not the first time Brook has taken on a fundraising challenge. In May 2017, she was in the audience during the night of the Manchester Arena Bombing. She was not harmed, and it led to her fundraising for the "We Love Manchester" appeal through a cake sale with her local Newport Pagnell Girls Brigade.

With luck, Brook could make it all the way to the Miss England finals and even the Miss World international competition.

The contest for Miss Northamptonshire will see Brook and her other contestants take on the catwalk with an outfit made from her own wardrobe and pieces gathered from charity shops.

Brook's fun day is at Milton Malsor Village Hall on March 3 between noon and 3pm. There will be superheroes, princesses, magic tricks, games and cake stalls. Entry is £2, with all proceeds going to her chosen charities.

Anyone who wants to support Brook can also donate to her Virgin Moneygiving page and help her reach her goal of £500.