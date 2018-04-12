Northampton Gym of the Year boss 'over the moon' to bag top spot gong

An all ladies gym in Northampton has bagged the Gym of The Year Award, as voted for by Chronicle & Echo readers, for the second time.

Curves Gym Northampton, based in Moulton Business Park since 2003, is a fitness and weight-loss facility designed especially for women of all shapes and sizes to get lean and strong.

Owner of Curves Gym Northampton, Orla Walsh, 41 of Kingsthorpe said: "We are absolutely over the moon to have won again this year. Of course, it's our members that make it possible and without them, we wouldn't be here.

Bosses say that franchise, Curves, which has gyms in 90 countries, has grown to become the largest fitness franchise worldwide.

On asking whether the gym offers a different service to Northamptonians she said: "Yes we definitely offer a more personal service than the bigger gyms.

"We know all of our members personally.

The gym, with only four members of staff, Claire, Marie and Val, offers women 'a complete program with exercise, personal eating plan and one-on-one coaching'.

The PT and body combat instructor, who also owns Curves Market Harborough added: "I would just like to say a big thank you to my staff for all their hard work throughout the year.

"Also to the members for their continued and loyal support - looking forward to another great year at Curves Northampton."

Runner-up was Trilogy Health & Fitness at Danes Camp Leisure Centre with third place being awarded to Nuffield Health Fitness & Wellbeing Gym at Sixfields Leisure.