Northampton grime artist son pays tribute to charity which supports his mum

A Northampton grime artist has been inspired by his mum’s battle with Parkinson’s disease to write a a track to raise awareness of the condition.

Aaron Weir, known on the grime scene as Weirdoe, wrote ‘Your Song’ exploring the impact that Parkinson’s had on his family.

The 24-year-old has featured on BBC Radio1Extra and has clips of him performing on YouTube that have been viewed millions of times.

He and his mum, Maria Weir, now hope that it will now help to raise awareness of the condition amongst a younger audience, as well as the charity she supports.

Mum Maria, 47, attends a Parkinson UK’s support group and is grateful for the specialist advice and support available to her through the charity’s free helpline.

Maria said: “When I was 39 I noticed I had a tremor, my hand was shaking, and it got progressively worse.

“I went back and forth to the GP but it too five years before I insisted on a referral to London for proper investigations that I was officially diagnosed.

“Life has been a rollercoaster ever since.

“It’s been really, really tough - some days I can’t talk or walk, and since it’s progressed, on my bad days I now have to use a mobility scooter.

Proud mum Maria says that she ‘cried her eyes out’ when her son first played her the heartfelt track, which includes lyrics about him witnessing some of her Parkinson’s symptoms, including difficulty sleeping, speaking, eating, muscle pain and depression.

Her and her son now hope that the Your Song can help raise awareness of Parkinson’s and Parkinson’s UK.

Aaron said: “I was working early shifts on a building site when I started to write the song.

“Each morning I’d get up and see my mum hadn’t slept, she was going through a rough patch and she’d need to vent to me about things.

“That sort of inspired me to get how I was feeling about it all down.

“I hope that Your Song helps raise awareness and I’m really proud of my mum.”