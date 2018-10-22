Northampton ghost hunters to host three hour live show for Halloween

Two old Northampton friends are teaming up again to question the paranormal world in a new investigation, which will be broadcast live this week.

Pals Alex Duggan, of Moulton, and Miki York, of Lumbertubs, have been investigating spooky goings on in decaying buildings, ghostly graveyards and dank basements across the country, since forming UK Haunted in 2012.

Their investigations, broadcast on Youtube, have seen them gather more than 100,000 followers online.

On Friday (October 26) the duo, who now work alongside Eamonn Vann-Harris, are set to host a three-hour live investigation show, which will be streamed on Really UKTV Facebook page.

The location, which cannot be revealed for security reasons, is in Stratford-upon-Avon and is described by Alex as "one of the most paranormally-active locations in England" with history of "death, the plague and a serial killer who murdered up to 20 women."

Alex wanted to do the investigation to show people a different angle on paranormal investigation and the trio will use new technologies, never thought to be used before, such as a Pegasus Machine, which picks up on scalar waves - believed by some to be from the afterlife - and translates them into words.

He added: "We are hopeful people will see and hear the activity for themselves and make their own judgement.

"With what we do you have to see it with your own eyes and hear it with your own ears and that's what we want people to experience."

Back in 2016, the pair made their TV-debut on Celebrity Haunted Hotel Live, which saw a host of celebrities stay in a haunted hotel for five nights. Alex and Michael were part of a team of six paranormal investigators leading the famous faces on a series of terrifying tasks, hosted by Christine Lampard, Matt Richardson and Jamie East.

The new show, which airs at 11pm, will be filmed on a 360-degree camera for viewers who want to move the camera themselves at home and engage with the show with VR headsets.

"I think growing up I have always had an interest in life after death and the unknown," said Alex. "I had questions over what happens when you die."

Alex's first sighting of a spirit was five years ago in a graveyard in Wales, where he spotted a man dressed all in white walking past before he vanished behind a tree.

He said the sighting matched up with local reports, unbeknown to him at the time, but he added that a good ghost hunter should always be sceptical.

"Once you do one you get braver and braver each time and want to experience more," he said.

"I think it makes you jump when you least expect it - but me personally I want to go towards it and ask for the spirits to do more.

"We all have a different level of scepticism and you have to question everything in life. I always say you have to questions everything in life in general."