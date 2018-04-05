Northampton General Radiology staff’s Lenten giving brings hope to homeless people

Northampton General Hospital’s radiology team have used the season of Lent to make a difference to homeless people in the town.

The 40 days before Easter are usually a time when people give up something, but instead the team decided they wanted to give something back to the community.

During Lent they bought weekly donations of food, toiletries, underwear and household essentials into the department for Hope Centre clients.

Radiographer, Liz Page, said: “We wanted to do something for the Hope Centre and give something back to the community instead of giving something up.

“Everyone in the team got behind the idea to support the charity and donated an item each week for those in need.

“It’s been a great way to do something for the community and get us all in the Easter spirit too.”

Louise Danielczuk, fundraising manager at the Hope Centre said: “This will make an amazing difference to the centre and help us to continue to look after people in Northampton.”