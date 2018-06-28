Northampton General Hospital welcomes virtual helper, Mia

Northampton General Hospital has welcomed an unusual new addition to the team, to greet and provide information to staff, patients and visitors.

The virtual assistant, called ‘Mia’ (messaging, information and advice), creates the illusion of a real person and speaks to people coming in to the hospital.

Mia provides staff, patients and visitors with a range of information from hand washing guidance advice for visiting friends or relatives to restaurant locations and opening hours.

She also gives guidance on using NHS services, health and wellbeing advice, information about the Northamptonshire Health Charitable Fund (NHCF) and the hospital’s in-house volunteer service.

Anne-Marie Dunkley, health and wellbeing coordinator at Northampton General Hospital said: “We’re really excited to welcome the new virtual assistant to NGH.

“We wanted to find something state-of-the-art to improve messaging and communication with staff, patients and visitors.

“The virtual assistant is a way to bring messaging to life, not only for general health and wellbeing advice but for other hospital information too.

The new assistant was funded by Northamptonshire Charitable Health Fund.