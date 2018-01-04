Northampton General Hospital reinvests surplus money from parking charges into healthcare

Northampton General Hospital retains all the money it makes in pay and display parking charges, reinvesting it into its car park facilities and health provision.

Last week, a series of Freedom of Information requests made by Mail Online revealed Northampton's main hospital to have the second most expensive car park (£3.20/hour) in the country behind Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford (£4/hour).

The hospital made £1.67 million in charges during the 2016/17 financial year, which is used to pay for things like the car park's security, administrative costs, and its maintenance.

Whatever surplus is left is reinvested into healthcare, while any money generated from parking fines is kept by the car park management employed by the NHS, CP Plus.

Parking fine appeals are, however, handled by the hospital.

Speaking after the Freedom of Information revelations, an NGH spokeswoman said: "Parking revenue avoids money being taken out of patient care budgets to help cover the costs of providing and maintaining our car parks, our CCTV network and security services. Any surplus is invested in health provision.

"Parking is free for patients receiving long-term cancer treatment as well as for registered disabled blue badge holders in pay and display car parks and marked disabled bays."

The Freedom of Information requests also revealed hospitals across the country made a record £175 million in parking charges last year, and nearly £1 million in parking fines.