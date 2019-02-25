Northampton General Hospital plunged into darkness during major power cut

Patients had to be taken to Milton Keynes and Kettering hospitals after a generator failure at Northampton General Hospital on Friday night (February 22).

A spokeswoman for Northampton General Hospital (NGH) said this morning: "We had a generator fail in the early hours of the morning of Saturday, February 23 and whilst we were sorting out the issue we went on temporary divert to Milton Keynes and Kettering.

"The issue was resolved within a couple of hours and we came off divert about 5.30am on February 23.

"All our systems are regularly checked, tested and monitored. It’s unusual for a generator to fail and first our priority was to maintain patient safety and minimise risk whilst the necessary investigatory work was undertaken to understand the reasons for the generator failure."