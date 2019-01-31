Northampton 'fugitives' who can vanish wanted for shot at £100,000 on Channel 4's Hunted

Channel 4's Hunted is searching Northampton for 'fugitives' who could go to ground for a grand prize of £100,000.

If you knew the UK's best investigators were after you, could you just vanish? How long could you evade capture? What would your plan be?

Channel 4 is asking the people of Northampton to pit their wits against some of the world's best trackers and become a 'fugitive' for season five of Hunted.

Contestants are given an hour's headstart to drop off the radar before they are pursued by intelligence teams who work around the clock to capture them.

Whoever can evade the hunters and reach the extraction point wins a share of a £100,000 grand prize.

Channel 4 is looking for 'fugitives' of all ages and walks of life to take part and do whatever it takes to disappear in 21st century Britain.

Would you go it alone or team up with family and friends? Where would you go? How would you get there? Who can you trust?

To apply, visit the Hunted applications website. Closing date is February 11.