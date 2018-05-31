Northampton friends’ 1,000-miles in saddle for Oddballs cancer charity

A Northampton team of self-confessed MAMILs (Middle Aged Men In Lycra) are teaming up for another charity cycle ride - this time to Barcelona in Spain.

Team Numbnuts is aiming to top the £35,000 they raised for testicular cancer on their first ride, by cycling from home of English Rugby - Twickenham Stadium to FC Barcelona’s Nou Camp ground.

The start and end of the 1,000 mile tour was determined by the 14 riders’ chosen charity, Oddballs, since both games are played with different shaped equipment.

The Oddballs Foundation raises awareness of testicular cancer which is around 95% curable.

Early diagnosis and regular checking by men is important.

Numbnuts founder, 46-year-old Justin Gomersall said: “We know it’s going to be hard work; spending up to ten hours-a-day in the saddle with no rest days.

With an average of 111 miles in ten days and the Pyrenees to cross, we know we have a challenge ahead of us.”

The team will leave Twinkenham on Saturday, June 9.

To support the team please go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/NumbNuts2018;

For more information about the charity go to https://www.theoddballsfoundation.com/