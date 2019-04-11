Northampton fraudster jailed after using fake IDs to withdraw £152,000 from customers' accounts

A fraudster from Northampton who used false ID documents to withdraw thousands of pounds from other people's bank accounts has been jailed.

Julian Mabbutt, of Cherwell Green, Northampton, was handed a three and a half year sentence at Inner London Crown Court yesterday (April 10) after pleading guilty to 15 counts of fraud.

One of Mabbutt's fake passports used at the banks.

Between March 2015 and August 2018, the 58-year-old entered over 80 banks and building societies across the UK and stole hundreds of thousands of pounds from other customers’ accounts.

The fraudster used sophisticated counterfeit passports and driving licences displaying the names of the account holders but featuring a photo of himself.

Across three years, his offending amounted to £152,000 of fraud. Around £113,000 of fraudulent withdrawals were attempted but were unsuccessful.

In sentencing, a further 65 other offences committed by Mabbutt were taken into account.

CCTV showing Mabbutt entering a bank with a plan to defraud another customer of their money.

Detective Constable Matthew Cornell, who investigated the case for the DCPCU, commented:

“Mabbutt used sophisticated fake ID documents to go on a fraud spree across the UK, withdrawing thousands of pounds from customers’ accounts.

“Working closely with the banking industry, we were able to identify this criminal and bring him to justice.

“Today’s sentencing sends a strong message to any would-be fraudsters that they will be caught and punished.”

When a bank suspected fraud, they passed CCTV of Mabbutt on to the DCPCU.

The 58-year-old targeted banks and building societies up and down the country including in Nottingham, Mansfield, Leicester, Darlington, York, Blackpool, Wigan, Stafford, Grantham, Lincoln, Scunthorpe, Hull and Peterborough.

The fraud was spotted by in-branch CCTV footage and was referred to the Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit (DCPCU), a specialist police unit funded by the banking and cards industry. All victims of the fraud were fully refunded.