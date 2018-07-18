Northampton former field medic pleas for better veteran support after Army flashbacks led him to the brink of suicide

A former field medic from Northampton who saw friends crushed in horrific training accidents has recalled how his time in the Army – and the bullying he endured – led him to try to take his life twice.

Andy Somerville may not be here if, on the day he positioned himself on top of a railway bridge in Banbury, there had not been a drivers’ strike on that day.

Andy Somerville served in the British Army in the 1980s, but suffered from PTSD until 2016.

Today, working as a groundsman for a number of schools in his hometown, the 53-year-old has learned to live with his demons, thanks to a pioneering form of therapy.

But between the late 1980s and 2016, Andy’s life was filled with intense flashbacks, bouts of anger and an alcohol addiction brought on by his time in the Army.

The dad-of-two said: “My mum always said my Andrew went into the Army nice, but the horrible Andrew came out.”

He was just 17 when he joined up to the Royal Hussars Heavy Artillery Regiment and remembers spending his 18th birthday on guard duty at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire.

Our campaign is calling on corners to record the number of ex-military personnel to who take their own lives.

He liked heavy metal, tanks and spending time outdoors as a young man. The Army was the only career he ever considered.

But his service of six years and 169 days was peppered with traumatic events.

As a field medical assistant in Alberta, Canada, Andy saw his tank commander ‘Frenchie’ crushed during a training exercise.

Andy was only 20 when he was tasked with removing the body.

Out of 98 coroners across the UK, only one could tell our investigations unit how many veterans had taken their own life over the past year.

He said: “I can still see Frenchie in the dust with his eyes open.

“Everything in his body had been crushed.

“But it didn’t have an immediate effect on me. That came much later. I remember my bosses’ original response was to say take the night off and boys and drink some beer. That’s just what you did on those days.”

A year later, training in Germany, Andy saw another colleague crushed when a Challenger tank rolled backwards off down a hill.

In 1989 he was the first on the scene when a helicopter hit a set of powerlines in training.

Andy still remembers the screams of the commander coming from the wreckage.

But much of Andy’s trauma could be traced back even further.

Shortly into his career as a main battle tank crewman, he was posted out to a training camp in North Germany – a tightly-knit regiment, where newcomers were initiated in tough ways.

He said: “No one had joined my regiment for 18 months – I was the new boy.

“They called it ‘getting tuned in’. It was about getting you used to your new world and it mainly involved drinking. But if you didn’t want to go for a drink they would beat you up until you did.

“Sometimes I would end up with black eyes and a broken nose. But you couldn’t report it because it would make a name for yourself.”

Andy eventually left the forces when he broke his back on guard duty in Northern Ireland in 1989.

Reintegrating back into civilian life was hard. He left the forces with no qualifications to his name and, without realising, was beginning to show the early signs of deteriorating mental health. It was not long before the hallucinations started; soon he became prone to bursts of anger.

His coping mechanism, like many, was to turn to drink.

He said: “Little things would make me blow up. But it escalated and escalated. If you keep stuff bottled up for so long you become like a fizzy bottle of drink someone has shaken. It’s only a matter of time before the top pops off.”

In the early 2000s it did.

Andy twice tried to kill himself.

On one occasion, he took an overdose of the painkillers he was given for his spinal injury.

Some years later, he found himself stood on top of the railway bridge in Banbury, “summoning up the courage to jump off.”

“I kept thinking to myself ‘not long now’, not long now’ for a train to come” said Andy, describing the time he spent waiting on the railway bridge.

“I remember my friend found me and said ‘you’ve picked the wrong day mate. The train drivers are on strike’.”

It was only after his wife Eileen’s intervention that Andy eventually sought help and undertook eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy in 2016.

The treatment uses rapid eye movement to overcome the effects of PTSD.

Now Andy rarely gets flashbacks – though he knows hundreds like him may be suffering in silence.

That is why Andy, whose 18-year-old daughter now serves in the Army, has thrown his support behind our campaign to see suicides by former military personnel recorded by coroners.

He believes the figures would be a vital tool in helping us realised the full effect of PTSD on veterans.