Northampton football coach furious after finding dirty T-shirt in his new tumble dryer

A football coach couldn't believe what he was seeing when his brand new tumble dryer came packaged... with a soiled T-shirt.

Scott Baines, a trainer for Premier League club West Bromwich Albion who gives lessons at Moulton College, bought the new Samsung device on February 10 this year from Leicester firm Mark's Electricals.

Mr Baines has asked for a refund.

But when the dryer arrived at around 1pm the following day he was shocked to see it packed with an additional item.

He said: "When I opened up the plastic packaging, I was like 'oh my gosh - is that a T-shirt'?

"I saw this shirt with mark's Electricals written on it and a printed name on the back.

"It was disgusting.

"It was really dirty and had bits of paint on it that had crusted up. It didn't smell very nice either.

"It was one of those things where you ask yourself, is this real."

Mr Baines then found that when he turned the item on it kept cutting out.

He contacted the company that afternoon and asked for them to exchange the item.

But Mark's Electricals said they did not have the same Samsung model in stock and insisted the football coach pay an extra £130 for the next model up.

"I couldn't believe it," said Mr Baines. "As if it wasn't bad enough having to tell them a dirty T-shirt was in the dryer they then wanted to charge me more.

"They eventually offered me an upgrade for 369, but by them I had had enough."

Mr Baines now wants Mark's Electrical to pick up the faulty dryer.

"I don't know how it got there because the dryer was covered in packaging - and they

The company has been contacted for comment.