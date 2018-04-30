Northampton foodies to get 1kg of Pad Thai for free... if they can scoff the lot in 10 minutes

A Northampton restaurant will feed diners for free every Tuesday starting from next month, if they can polish off 1.3kg of Pad Thai in under 10 minutes.

The Royal Thai, in Wellingborough Road, is getting ready to crown the first winner of the 'Royal Pad Thai Challenge' next month. Every Tuesday, from May 1, successful diners can walk home without paying a penny if they can wipe their plate clean in the allocated time, or they have to fork out £15.

Diners can choose over 60 freshly made Thai dishes from the menu.

Restaurant owners Joom Day and David Cannon opened the first Royal Thai restaurant in Stony Stratford before taking over the former Maharaja premises at the end of 2017.

With the closure of the Thai Emerald on the Wellingborough Road, the pair saw an opportunity to bring authentic Thai food and a 'fun and warm atmosphere' to Northampton diners.

This month, The Royal Thai has just had its first party with a month of celebration in April to mark the Thai New Year and Songkran.

Joom Day, owner thanked all her staff for working hard and making the event such a success, she said: "Thank you to everyone who came to the celebration for Songkran and The Thai New Year.

"Our wonderful staff worked so hard to make it a fantastic event and bring the communities - Thai and English - together to party. Thank you to everyone who supported the Royal Thai, we hope you had a great time and look forward to seeing you soon."

To take on the challenge, call 01604 637049 and quote ‘The Pad Thai Challenge’.