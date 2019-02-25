Northampton food bank receives £1,000 donation after Chron campaign

Northamptonshire Community Foundation has granted Weston Favell Centre Food Bank £1,007 to help children in poverty.

In 2018, 1,076 food parcels were handed out by Weston Favell Centre Food Bank to people in the Eastern District of Northampton, as well as people from further afield who make the round-trip by bus. These parcels, on average, can feed a family of three.

Novacroft has chosen the Fair Deal for Kids campaign as their charity of the year. The Fair Deal for Kids campaign has gifted 1,007 to the food bank to help buy baby items and help with fuel poverty. Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Also the provision of hot meals handed out by on-site Cafe Emm to Weston Favell Centre Food Bank users has seen a year-on-year increase of 232 per cent.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation has now match-funded three projects tackling child poverty in Northampton - including the Weston Favell Centre Food Bank.

The money is intended to purchase baby essentials and will help families facing fuel poverty.

Each of the three groups - which also include Homestart Northampton and Springs Family Centre - have been given £1,007.

The money has come from a ring-fenced pot for children - called the Fair Deal for Kids campaign - which Northamptonshire Community Foundation launched with the Chronicle & Echo in 2015.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation grants director Rachel McGrath said: "The Weston Favell Centre Food Bank is meeting the immediate needs of families with children in crisis; those that are being forced to choose between heating and eating in order to manage their budget.

"By providing food parcels and baby essentials and helping with utility bills they are providing an urgent safety net helping prevent local children and their families from slipping into further poverty.

"All the projects chosen will be providing much-needed support to tackle child poverty in Northampton, which is a priority need in the town as highlighted in our Hidden Needs Report last year. The more funds raised through the appeal the more projects we will be able to support, which is why we are delighted that Novacroft has chosen the Fair Deal for Kids appeal.”

Food bank manager Jo Alderman said: "We are very appreciative. It's come at a good time as funds are getting low. Any donations that we get in will be used for buying extra food that we are short of and helping people with gas and electric top ups.

"People who need nappies, baby milk, toiletries and wipes we will go out and buy them.

"All the stock that we had built up from Christmas and Harvest is starting to dwindle because we have had such an increase in need."

Northampton firm Novacroft, on Bedford Road, has chosen the Fair Deal for Kids campaign as its charity of the year.

Debra Charles founder and CEO of The Novacroft Group, said: "On behalf of team Novacroft we are delighted to have chosen the Fair Deal for Kids appeal as our charity of choice. For all our futures, it's vital that every child gets a chance to thrive."

