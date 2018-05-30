Northampton floods: damaged property count reaches 100

More than 100 homes and businesses are now believed to have been affected by the devastating flash floods across Northampton.

Representatives from Northamptonshire County Council, Northampton Borough Council, Anglian Water and other partners have remained in the affected parts of the town today to offer support to households and businesses, while the Delapre Community Rooms in Alton Road will remain open until 5pm for people seeking further advice and information.

The county council's highways team is continuing to work in and around the areas affected to make repairs to damaged road surfaces, following the flooding.

The county council, as the lead local flood authority, has commissioned a "local specialist engineering and construction company" to investigate the cause of the flooding and make any "necessary recommendations for the relevant agencies".

Though a county council spokesman said the investigation is not to "design solutions".

County council cabinet member for transport, highways, environment and public protection Councillor Ian Morris said: “I offer my heartfelt sympathies to the residents and business owners affected by Sunday’s flooding and would like to reassure the community that we are offering as much support and information as possible.

“We are regularly updating our webpages and have the drop-in centre at the Delapre Community Rooms for people to call in for help and advice.

“Meanwhile we are continuing to look into whether there were any contributing factors to the flooding, but it is important to note that there has been significant flooding across the country and in Northampton, there was half a month’s worth of rainfall in just half an hour on Sunday evening and this volume of rain will always lead to surface water flooding.”

The independent investigation is likely to take several months to complete.

Further information for residents and businesses affected by the flooding can be found at www.floodtoolkit.com.