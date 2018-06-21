Northampton firms say no to park and ride idea on matchdays

Businesses in Pineham and Swan Valley have snubbed an offer from the borough council to offer up their car parks for a park and ride scheme on matchdays for the Saints and Cobblers.

The authority is looking at measures to try to reduce the traffic flow and parking problems on days when the two sports clubs play.

A working group with representatives from the Saints, Cobblers, Stagecoach, NPH and both the borough and county councils is trying to solve any problems - but the park and ride suggestion does not look likely to come to fruition.

Northampton Borough Council sent a letter to all the businesses located in Pineham and Swan Valley to determine if there was any interest. The authority suggested that money raised from the parking - or part of it - could go to a charity of the business’ choice.

But the council received ‘no interest’ in the scheme, and it’s believed that ‘little else’ can now be achieved towards improving the current situation.

The Saints aimed to get all traffic vacated from the area within 40 minutes of each match concluding, the council’s overview and scrutiny committee were told on Thursday evening.

Speaking at the meeting on the matchday parking issue, Councillor Alan Bottwood said: “It’s the on-street parking that is causing all the problems.

“You see the most inconsiderate parking - some cars are almost on the road.”