Northampton Fire and Rescue technician takes on marathon fundraiser after accident

A vehicle technician at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) is holding a series of charity car washes as part of his London Marathon fundraising.

Kevin White, who helps maintain NFRS’s fleet of fire engines and vehicles, will be running 26.2 miles through London on April 22 to raise money for The Air Ambulance Service.

He chose the charity after being helped by an air ambulance when he broke his right leg, and as part of his fundraising has organised a series of car washes at fire stations across Northamptonshire.

Kevin said: “I had an accident in 2013 which snapped my femur, and when the air ambulance was called I knew it was quite serious.

“I’m now back running and I wanted to try and give something back to the air ambulance, which was part of the big team who helped to save my leg.”

Prior to his accident Kevin had run half marathons, but the nature of his injury meant doctors originally warned his running days might be over.

However, after four lots of surgery, the most recent in October 2016, he’s fully fit again and is aiming to complete the marathon in under four hours.

He said: “I’m up to 15-and-a-half-mile runs in my training and am looking forward to the day itself.”

Taking place on Saturdays from this weekend through to April, the car washes will also be raising money for The Fire Fighters’ Charity, which provides health and wellbeing support to the fire service community.

Each date will run from 9am to 5pm, with vehicles washed in return for a donation.

Kevin assisted by firefighters, his workshop colleagues and the Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets. will be at: Thrapston fire station, February 24; Moulton fire station, March 3; Rushden fire station, March 31; The Mounts fire station, Northampton, April 14.

Sponsor Kevin at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kevin-white15