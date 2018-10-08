Northampton father of two named by police as victim of Upton shooting

The victim of a shooting in Northampton last week was a "fantastic son, brother, partner and father" said his family after Northamptonshire Police named him today.

Joshua Bains, 28, from Northampton, was fatally wounded during an alleged shooting in Webb Drive, Upton at about 9pm on Thursday; he died at the scene.

Joshua Bains

A post-mortem examination carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary found Mr Bains died as a result of injuries consistent with being shot with a firearm.

“Joshua was a truly beautiful person in every way and his death has left a huge gap in our lives," said Mr Bains' family in a statement.

"He was caring and thoughtful towards his family and a loyal friend.

"He was a fantastic son, brother, partner and father to two wonderful children.

"Your life was cut short and the pain of losing you is so great, but your spirit will never leave us."

Northamptonshire Police, which is working with several other forces in the area on the case, has re-appealed for information.

Detective Superintendent Simon Cure, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: "Our thoughts are with Joshua’s family and friends and specialist officers are continuing to support them.

"They are shocked and devastated by what has happened and we ask that they be allowed to come to terms with their loss without intrusion at this very difficult time.

"While we have made a number of arrests in connection with Joshua’s murder, this is very much an active investigation and there are still more people we need to talk to.

"I am appealing to anyone who has any information, however small, that could help us bring those responsible for Joshua’s death to justice, to contact the incident room as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 18000476859. Alternatively, if they would prefer to remain anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Neighbourhood policing teams are continuing to carry out patrols in the Upton area and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak local officers who will be able to help.