Northampton fashion students on catwalk to success

Students from The University of Northampton made a triumphant return to London, they took command of the catwalk at Graduate Fashion Week 2018.

The annual showcase of the UK’s university fashion talent marks the high point of students’ three years of study, and the Northampton cohort’s collections went down a storm with the audience.

No Caption ABCDE NNL-180606-135829001

Collections from eleven final year undergraduates from the Fashion, Footwear & Accessories and Textiles for Fashion courses were selected for the catwalk show at The Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane.

Speaking after the show, Fashion student Bryony Rodda, said: “It’s hard to put into words how it felt to see my designs on the catwalk.

“It was just amazing to see everything come together - it’s incredible.

“In the run up to the show I was very nervous and so excited – I didn’t sleep much.

No Caption ABCDE NNL-180606-135840001

“There were so many emotions all rolled into one and now I just feel relieved and very happy.”

Commenting on her university experience, she added: “The three years on the course have been emotional, testing, but amazing.

“What you get out of the course is incredible.

“People get on so well on the course.

No Caption ABCDE NNL-180606-135806001

“It’s not cliquey, there’s no competitiveness and everyone supports each other.

“You are just competing against yourself, pushing yourself to do the best you can as you want to make yourself better.

“I’m sad to leave but looking forward to graduating too.”