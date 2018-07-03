Northampton farmer's hay bales burnt and rolled into river is last straw, says dog walker

A dog walker says teenagers are spoiling the hard work of a Northampton farmer by rolling hay bales into rivers and setting them on fire.

She says her strolls in the fields off Kings Heath Rec, have been littered with vodka bottles, aerosol cans and "burnt plastic" in recent weeks.

Eight hay bales have been rolled into the river off Kings Heath, ruining them.

But the final straw came last week (June 26) when she saw a local farmer's bales floating in a nearby pond, which has wrecked them beyond any use.

The dog walker, who asked not to be named, said: "It's just so depressing and infuriating. I know the farmer. He is seriously ill and he spent all of the last weeks cutting hay, costing him time and money.

"Then the GCSE class of 2018 decided to celebrate by pushing eight huge rounds bales of hay into the river."

She also claims the fire brigade has been called out to extinguish one of the bales when it was set on fire.

A dog walker says the vandalism is at the expense of a farmer who has to make his living off of the hay.

Last Wednesday evening (June 27), fire crews were also called to extinguish a 100m square grass fire in the same area at around 6.10pm.

The Northampton dog walker is now calling on Northampton's parents to keep their children in check and put a stop to the vandalism.

She said: "The bales are still there. They are swollen with water and they aren't going anywhere. The only person suffering is the farmer who makes his living from them. It is criminal damage."