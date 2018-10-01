Northampton family sue 'nightmare' holiday resort that left six-year-old son with salmonella

The parents of a Northampton boy who was diagnosed with salmonella on his return from a stay at a 'nightmare' Turkish holiday resort earlier this year are taking legal action.

Hannah Johnson, 27, has revealed how she, her partner Gareth Barker, 30, and their six-year-old son Ollie-Dean Barker all fell ill with gastric symptoms just a day into their holiday at the Pegasos Royal Hotel in Antalya in September.

Ollie is still receiving antibiotic treatment for salmonella.

The problems proved so severe the family, of Northampton, chose to cut their week-long holiday at the resort short by two days.

On their return to the UK Ollie was admitted to Northampton General Hospital and diagnosed with salmonella - a serious bacterial infection that can cause long-term complications or even death.

Now the family have engaged lawyers to sue the resort, which is currently the subject of dozens of salmonella-related legal actions dating back to 2016.

Hannah said: “We were all suffering in a very bad way but it was particularly hard to see just how unwell Ollie was. It got so bad that we had to get emergency treatment from the hotel doctor who suggested Ollie should be sedated which was obviously very worrying for us.

Ollie was admitted to hospital for four days on his return to England.

“The illness turned the holiday into what felt like a nightmare and we just wanted to get home as soon as possible. While we were initially told that we couldn’t leave early, we eventually got back two days earlier than planned. We would have been relieved except Ollie was still so ill.”

After they returned to the UK, Ollie was admitted to hospital for four days and tests confirmed that he had salmonella. Days later, Gareth also tested positive for Salmonella and they are all now undergoing antibiotic treatment.

Hannah added: “Ollie has still not fully recovered and it has been awful seeing him so ill. While we saw a few things at the resort which bothered us – like undercooked food and cats in the restaurant – we never for one moment thought were at risk of such a serious illness.

“The holiday was completely written off which was very hard to take, especially as it was meant to be a special break for us to all enjoy. We just feel we deserve answers regarding what happened and whether it could be avoided. This should not happen again.”

The family went on holiday to the Pegasos Royal Hotel in Antalya in September.

The firm representing Hannah's family, Irwin Mitchell, say they are looking into over 60 salmonella cases relating to the Pegasos Royal Hotel from 2017 alone.

Jatinder Paul, the specialist travel lawyer representing the family said: “Since our instruction we have commenced our own investigations into what our clients faced and are determined to help them get the answers and justice they deserve regarding their experiences.

“It is a concern that this is the third consecutive year we have been contacted regarding salmonella linked to this resort and evidently this is something that requires further examination.

“We are advising a growing group of holidaymakers caught up in these problems. As part of our investigations we would like to hear from other guests who may have information about conditions at the hotel this summer."

A spokesman for TUI said: "We’re sorry to hear of the Barker family’s experience. As this is now a legal matter it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.

"We’d like to reassure customers that we regularly audit all of the hotels we feature in respect of health and safety, including hygiene."

