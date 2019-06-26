Northampton family grill-pub gets lowest possible hygiene rating

The company in charge of a popular family pub in Northampton is looking into the reasons why it was given the lowest possible hygiene rating.

Following its latest inspection in April, the Food Standards Agency has given the Collingtree pub in Butts Road a zero rating out of five.

The watchdog said the cleanliness and condition of the building and the management of food safety needed 'major improvements'.

Pubs are judged on their layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control.

Inspectors also check whether appropriate systems are in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat and whether there is evidence staff know about food safety.

The Sizzler-branded Colingtree pub, which is owned by Mitchells and Butler, serves a reasonably priced menu of pub classics, burger stacks and ice cream sundaes.

Mitchells and Butler has been contacted for comment.