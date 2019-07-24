Northampton factory blaze: firefighters to remain on scene for rest of the day while cause still unknown

Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene of a large fire at a Northampton factory for the rest of the day while the fire's cause is still unknown.

Five fire engines were called to a single-storey factory in Studland Road, Kingsthorpe Hollow, at 11.54pm last night (Tuesday, July 23).

A single-storey factory was alight overnight in Studland Road

Two appliances are still there to allow crews to deal with remaining hotspots within the building, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said in the latest update.

Damping down work is expected to continue until the early afternoon at least, and the cause of this fire is under investigation.

Smoke plumes from both incidents are now reduced, and the wind direction is being monitored.

Residents of any properties affected by any residual smoke from either fire are advised to continue to keep windows and doors closed.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service have been on site at the factory blaze throughout the night

It is not believed there have been any casualties at either of the two fires.

Environment Agency and public health services have been made aware of the fire.

