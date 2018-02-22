Northampton eye doctor honoured for pioneering work with childhood eye condition

An ophthalmology registrar at Northampton General Hospital has been recognised for his ground-breaking research into an eye condition affecting children and babies.

Dr Sohaib Rufai, is the 25th recipient of the prestigious Vernon Prize Trophy, forhis study of nystagmus or ‘dancing eyes’ in infants.

In the world’s first study of its kind, Dr Rufai used 3D imaging technology at Leicester Royal Infirmary to examine abnormal development of eyes.

He subsequently followed patients up over a five year period and the findings have led to the development of a new grading system for the under-development of the retina, which can now guide diagnosis and management of these conditions on a global scale.

Dr Rufai said: “I am most humbled to receive this prize. All the credit goes to my supervisors and my colleagues.

“We also owe huge thanks to our wonderful patients who agreed to take part in the study.

“I hope this exciting research continues for the benefit of all our patients with infantile nystagmus.”