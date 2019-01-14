Northampton events and minute silence at the Guidhall will remember the Holocaust

A civic ceremony and community event are set to mark Holocaust Memorial Day in Northampton on January 28.

Residents are invited to join the Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Tony Ansell, and Councillor Anna King for a special ceremony at 12pm in the Guildhall Courtyard.

This will include short speeches from Stephen Mold, Police and Crime Commissioner and the Chair of Northampton Inter Faith Forum, and a minute silence led by the mayor, to honour everyone affected by the Holocaust and more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “Each year we are proud to host events marking Holocaust Memorial Day and this year is no exception.

“Genocide is a horrific act and these events provide the perfect opportunity for us all to come together to remember everyone affected by pasts events. Tying in with this year’s theme, it also gives us a chance to reflect on the impact that enforced loss of home and separation from family members, friends and communities, can have when genocide does occur.

“People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to join us at both events, which take place a day after the global Holocaust Memorial Day on 27 January.”

Later that day, residents can also get involved in a community event at The Deco Theatre from 6pm. The event includes a programme of music, film, poetry and dance inspired by this year’s theme – ‘Torn from Home’.

Speakers for the evening include Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of Northampton Borough Council, Chief Inspector Dave Lawson from Northamptonshire Police and Dr Melanie Cross, the Chair of Northamptonshire Rights and Equalities Council.

There will also be performances from Year 9 students from Thomas Becket Secondary School, Northampton School for Boys and the Borough Council’s Youth Forum.

The event will come to a close with the blowing of the Shofar and memorial prayers led by the Northampton Hebrew Congregation. This will be followed by music from Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust.

For more information about these events, please email forums@northampton.gov.uk